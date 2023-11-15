Police Attaches Property Of Drug Peddlers In J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 15: Police on Wednesday attached the property of drug peddlers in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police spokesman here said that, continuing its action against drug peddlers, Poonch Police attached one double -storied, residential house valuing in lakhs and motor vehicles jointly belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Mehmood Hussain, Zaffer Iqbal, Javid Iqbal, all sons of Talib Hussain, residents of Deri Dabsi, at present Kotian, Mendhar under section 68-Fof NDPS Act 1985.

The residential house and vehicles was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Poonch Police, he said.

“The property was prima facie accured from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owners,” said the spokesman.

He said that the operation reaffirms the commitment of Mendhar Police to combat the drug menace.

Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Poonch Police with regard to the attachment of immovable property, which has been raised/ used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the poonch district.