Police Attach Properties Of 7 Pak Based Terror Handlers In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, May 7: Police on Tuesday attached the properties of seven alleged terror handlers based in Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said on Tuesday that after obtaining an attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court, Baramulla attached properties (13 Kanals) land worth lakhs belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan.

“The action was taken under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri,” police said.

The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during the course of the investigation and inquiry conducted by the police.

The alleged Pakistan-based handlers have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Sheikhpora; Ghulam Nabi Alaie of Waripora Payeen; Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Warpora Bala; Sharief ud din Chopan, Gulla Sheikh of Reshipora Authoora, Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Saloosa & Abdul Hameed Parray of Frasthar Tilgam.

“The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities”, they added.