Pol parties, social bodies protest against downgrading of J&K, observe Black Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Various political and social organizations today protested against the reorganization of J&K State and downgrading it by its bifurcation into two union territories on this day last year.

National Panthers Party (NPP) while expressing anguish over the downgrading of the J&K State to Union Territory on August 5, 2019 held dharnas at district and tehsil headquarters today and lodged strong protest against the BJP led Government at the Centre. The activists raised slogans “Dogra Rajya Ka Darja Bahal Karo, Bahal Karo”, “4 G Internet Bahal Karo, Bahal Karo”, “Jammu Prant Ke Sath Bhed Bhav Nahin Sahenge, Nahin Sahenge”, “Toll Plaza Band Karo, Band Karo”, “Berozgar Yovaon Ke Saath Insaf Karo, Insaf Karo”, etc.

The protests were held at dozen of places all over Jammu province with protestors wearing red ribbon to mark the dawn of a new change in the erstwhile State of J&K.

Meanwhile, NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh submitted a memorandum to Lt. Governor seeking restoration of Statehood to J&K.

Talking to media persons he said the Jammu region has witnessed all round deprivation during last one year with development activity having come to a grinding halt and employment avenues having almost eclipsed. There was all round disenchantment amongst the youth, students, unemployed and underemployed youth, traders professionals, farmers, laborers besides the civil society over the anti people decisions taken post reorganization of the State, he added.

Ridiculing the BJP for celebrations despite growing public anger, Singh said that Saffron party’s conduct deserved mourning rather than mere condemnation, he called upon the civil society to support NPP’s crusade for justice to varied sections of society.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said the first anniversary of the abrogation of special status and disbanding and downgrading of historical J&K State was observed under strict undeclared curfew in the whole Kashmir besides arrest and detention of several Congress leaders in Jammu region while complete liberty was available to BJP.

Reacting to the State of affairs, JKPCC chief spokesperson adv. Ravinder Sharma Ex MLC has strongly condemned the illegal and uncalled for restrictions on the Congress leaders when the Party had only launched the online “Speak up J&K” five days campaign from yesterday onwards in a most democratic manner without any call for protest today.

He said former Minister Ch Gharu Ram, Chairman Kissan Congress was arrested in R S Pura today when he was on way to offer prayers in the local Hanuman temple in the wake of the today’s Shilanyas in Ayudhaya. This is unfortunate as the administration allowed gatherings of BJP all over for celebrations as scheduled without any restrictions.

Similarly, several middle rung Congress leaders in Rajouri, Poonch and other parts of the region were also not allowed to come out and police detained them within four walls of their houses, Sharma alleged.

Rajan Singh senior Congress leader has also protested against Central Government. Addressing protestors he said Jammu and Kashmir was one of the biggest State of India which was once ruled by King, Prime Minister and Chief Minister but now BJP has downgraded this State which is run by an officer of Principal Secretary level. Demoting to the level of UT is an insult to the people of J&K, he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) observed August 5 as the “Black Day”. The party reiterated the August 5 is and will continue to be a Black Day as a reminder of the Constitutional fraud perpetuated on the people of J&K and that of how this fraud was imposed with the might of incarcerations and under the dark shadow of suspension of civil liberties.

The party said August 5 is a day that is now etched in history and collective memory of all as a proverbial daylight robbery on the rights and liberties of people of Jammu and Kashmir when promises made to the people of J&K enshrined in the Constitution of India were bulldozed to realize the fascist agenda of one party”, party spokesman, Syed Suhail Bukhari said in a statement issued from Srinagar today.

All J&K Youth Federation (AJKYF) members held digital protest against the downgrading State of J&K by the Central Government on this day last year. The organization observed August 5 as Black Day and demanded restoration of the lost pristine glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A group of Dogra youth held a protest demonstration against the Modi Government on the first anniversary of bifurcation of J&K State into two UTs.

The protestors wore black ribbons on their forehead and raised slogans in support of restoring Statehood to Jammu. The protest was led by Partap Singh Jamwal, political activist, Bhanu Partap Singh Goria and Arun Mehta.

A protest was also held by Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) at Jagti township today under the chairmanship of its president, Shadi Lal Pandita. He opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (a) and said it has not benefitted Kashmiri Pandits but put them to a great loss.

A year after the Centre’s decision to dilute article 370 and bifurcate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories, social activist and president Jammu Kashmir People’s Parliament Adv Sayed Waseem UL Hassan on 5th August 2020 said that the Government has totally failed at all platforms to resolve the basic grievances of the residents of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.