Pokhriyal to announce dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations- 2021 on Thursday

NEW DELHI : Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates of commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations- 2021 at 1800 hrs on Thursday.

This information was given by the Minister on his Twitter account. ”Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31,” the Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier during virtual interaction with teachers, Mr Pokhriyal informed that CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 board examinations after taking into consideration the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents on the same.

