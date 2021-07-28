PNB settles accidental claim

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 28: Punjab National Bank (PNB) settled an accidental claim of Late Suresh Kumar by handing over Rs 30 lakhs monetary compensation to mother of deceased, Anchla Devi at its branch office, here today.

DGM Circle Head Jammu, Yatender Kumar (DGM) handed over the cheque of Rs 30 lakhs to nominee Anchla Devi, mother of the deceased under PNB Rakshak Plus scheme.

“As per the MoU between Indian Army and Punjab National Bank a special PNB Rakshak Plus Package scheme was launched by the Bank extending its support to all serving and veterans with monetary compensation under personal accidental death/permanent disablement insurance up Rs 30 lakhs, air accident (death) cover of Rs 1 Crore along with other features like financial assistance for education of dependent child,” he narrated.