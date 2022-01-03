PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 39,500 cr Delhi-Katra Expressway tomorrow

Project will connect key religious sites, economic centres

Travel time to be halved, 4 States/UTs to benefit

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Rs 39,500 crore worth Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which will connect five key religious sites, at Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5.

He will lay foundation stone of many other projects totalling Rs 42,750 crore, an official statement released today said.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will have a total length of 669 kilometres and will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 39,500 crore.

“The Expressway will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra,” the statement said.

It added that the Greenfield Expressway will connect key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and holy Hindu shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

“The Expressway will also connect key economic centres like Ambala, Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in four States/Union Territories of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The Expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi to Amritsar/Katra by about 40 km and enable the commuters to travel from Delhi to Amritsar within 4 to 4½ hours and Delhi to Katra within 6 to 6½ hours, sources said.

The Government statement didn’t mention timeline for completion of the Expressway.

National Highways Authority of India, MoRT&H, Government of India had floated the e-tenders for the prestigious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway stretch from Balsua in district Pathankot, Punjab to Satwari up to 4th Tawi Bridge in the Jammu City in May last year.

The total length of this stretch was 97 kilometres and estimated cost Rs 5495 crore. The construction period was targeted to be completed by 2024.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be complete access controlled and an environmental friendly Expressway with planned cover of about 10 lakh trees to improve carbon footprints. Entry and exit from the Expressway planned at designated interchanges on all National Highways and major State Highways intersecting the Expressway. For comfort of the road user, 40 wayside Amenities including seven in J&K will be constructed.

In Haryana, 160 km of the total Expressway passes through the State and the section is being built at a cost of more than Rs 10,400 crore with contracts for 130 km already awarded.

Sources said the pilgrims visiting holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji will be major beneficiaries with construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway especially those travelling by road from Northern Indian States/Union Territories of New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh as the Expressway will sharply reduce travel time.

The Expressway, as per the sources, will also benefit not only Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims but other travellers like tourists of Jammu and Kashmir, those on industrial and other visits and common passengers.

After completion of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the travellers will be further benefitted with New Delhi-Srinagar journey hardly taking time of approximately 11 hours.

Other major projects whose foundation stone will also be laid by the Prime Minister on January 5 at Ferozepur include four laning of Amritsar – Una section; Mukerian – Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new Medical Colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The four-laning of Amritsar – Una section will be done at the cost of around Rs 1700 crore. The 77 kilometre long section is part of the larger Amritsar to Bhota Corridor spanning across the longitudinal expanse of Northern Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, connecting four major National Highways, namely Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway, North-South Corridor and Kangra-Hamirpur-Bilaspur-Shimla Corridor. It will help in improving the connectivity of religious sites at Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town (home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib).