PM poses challenge to youth to create world class Made in India Apps

NEW DELHI: Amid the India China border standoff and the decision of the NDA Government to ban 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posed to the youth of the country a challenge to create world class Made in India Apps.

In a series of tweets, the PM urged India’s IT workforce to take part in an innovation challenge to “code for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. “This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate,” Modi said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The PM said that there is immense enthusiasm among the tech and start-up community to create world class Made in India Apps. ”To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge,” the PM said. (AGENCIES)