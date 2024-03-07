PM Modi’s impetus reinvigorates cooperative movement: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lauded the unprecedented support of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the cooperative movement across the country, saying this has paved the way for its robust growth over the years.

Speaking at lecture event ‘Prosperity through Cooperatives, organized by JKUT BJP Cooperative Cell here this afternoon, Devender Rana said that the Prime Minister’s steadfast commitment to empowering grassroots institutions and promoting cooperative enterprises has reinvigorated this vital sector, driving socio-economic progress across the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular during the past five years.

Convenor JKUT BJP Cooperative Cell Sanjeev Verma and the Co-convenors Ashok Singh Sambyal, Sham Lal Gupta, Vikrant Dogra and Parveen Sharma Chairman Citizen Cooperative Bank gave an overview on the cooperative movement with special reference to initiatives taken, especially during the past ten years, for promoting it to build a more prosperous and equitable Bharat for all

He said Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas reflects the spirit of cooperative and collective culture that has not only been the driving force for inclusive growth but a motivation to work as a team to contribute towards India’s enviable growth story.

He referred to the immense potential of cooperatives in fostering growth and rural development, saying the cooperative movement can become a game changer in promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance. He said the BJP led government at the Centre has provided a strong impetus to the cooperative sector, enabling it to emerge as a key driver of rural prosperity. This movement is being promoted and carried forward by the Union Minister for Home and Cooperatives Amit Shah in a mission mode, he added.

“While the BJP is for encouraging the cooperative movement in a big way, the Congress has caused enormous damage to the cooperative spirit by using it as a political tool in sixties”, Rana said, adding this has impacted and retarded the forward movement of this pivotal sector. However, the ethos behind the cooperative movement remains intact and there is no denying fact that this sector has a bright future, he said.

Mr Rana, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that cooperative movement unfolds vistas of opportunities for the smallest of the smallest person, who can join together with least amount of capital and start their ventures for their own economic sustenance and contributing towards development of the country. With this avowed objective, the BJP has been reaching out to the last person in the society to promote cooperative movement.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Sanjeev Sharma State Convenor Cooperative Societies BJP, Ashok Sambyal State Co-convenor, Sham Gupta State Co-convenor, Adv Chandermohan Sharma senior BJP leader & Tawi Cooperative, Praveen Sharma Chairman Citizen Cooperative Bank, Jyoti Swaroop Head Unati Multi State Vision, Darshan Choudhary President Sahakar Bharati, Bikran Singh Working President Sahakar Bharati, Vinay Mahajan Housing Board Society, Sanjay Gupta , Ashok Singh Manhas and others.