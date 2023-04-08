PM Modi Has Brought Preventive Health Into Focus For First Time In India: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Energy and potential of the youth has to be channelised for Amrit Kaal: Dr. Jitendra Singh

India has produced two DNA Vaccines & one Nasal Vaccine, provided it to 130 countries to fight COVID: Dr.Jitendra Singh

Need of the hour is Indian Research, Indian Data and Indian Solution to Indian problems: Dr Jitendra Singh

JAMMU, Apr 8 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who for the first time brought ‘Preventive Health Care’ into focus in the country not taken care of from the last seventy years. Hefurther said, it is under the leadership of PM Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine. He emphasised the role and responsibility of the Youth to be the architects of Amrit Kaal. The energy and potential of the Youth has to be channelised in nation building. Dr Jitendra Singh said this while addressing the delegates participating in the Thyrocon, as Chief Guest at GMC Jammu.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu for conducting CME on THYROCON, being organised by Jammu Doctor’s Foundation in association with Department of Endocrinology, Govt Super speciality Hospital Jammu. The “Updates in THYROCON” will reflect the progress in clinical management of patients with thyroid disorders. He mentioned that Thyroid disorders are a common health problem in Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of India. According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research in 2019, the prevalence of thyroid disorders in Jammu and Kashmir is around 12.3%, with hypothyroidism being the most common type, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed.

Dr Jitendra Singh also flagged two issues, the first is the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to increasing diagnostic capabilities. Now the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports. The second issue is of Indian Research, Indian Data and Indian solution to Indian problems. He raised the issue of the West using Indian data. The need of the hour is using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to medical health issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised on the importance of integration amongst the medical fraternity. He further said,Govt medical college, Jammu has always taken a lead in overall enhancement of health status of the region. These premier institutes should work on establishing state of art thyroid diseases research and treatment Centre. There is no dearth of resources and new India is an era of opportunities in health care. It is pertinent to mention that it was due to the efforts of Dr Jitendra Singh that IIIM Jammu is collaborating with GMC Jammu for exclusive research projects like cannabis based painkillers and MDR-TB. With his great efforts, AIIMS Jammu has signed an MOU with IIT Jammu for technology development and IIM Jammu for marketing.

Others present on the occasion were Guest of Honor Lt.Gen.(Dr.) Narendra Kotwal, Director & Commandant AFMC,Pune, Dr.Shashi Sudhan Sharma Principal & Dean GMC,Jammu, Organising Chairman Dr.Rattan P Kudyar Retd. HoD Medicine & Director Principal ASCOMS , Organising Secretary Dr.Suman Kotwal Asstt.Professor Endocrinology GMC, Jammu.