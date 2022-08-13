PM Modi calls Tiranga Shikara rally at Dal Lake wonderful collective effort

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Tiranga Shikara rally at the Dal Lake in Srinagar a “Wonderful collective effort”.

On Friday, the Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir organised a Tiranga Shikara rally at Dal Lake.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wonderful collective effort on the Dal Lake! #HarGharTiranga.”

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The rally was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence this year, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought a wave of celebration to the country. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is the campaign launched by the Government of India to encourage every citizen of our great nation to bring home the tricolour and hoist it with pride.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign’ under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools across the Kashmir Valley as part of this initiative.

Women and young girls in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir are contributing to this initiative. Women from self-help groups established by the Indian Army in far-flung villages of Trikanjan and Bernate in Boniyar Tehsil close to the Line of Control (LoC) have volunteered to stitch Tiranga for the houses of these inaccessible villages. This effort by women of Kashmir will facilitate in providing Tiranga to every household.

A large number of students recently took part in a painting competition held under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organized by Hamdaniya Mission High School Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Earlier on August 5, J-K LG Sinha flagged off ‘The Great India Run’ from the iconic Lal Chowk Srinagar, where the marathoners were supposed to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometres from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration. This run was also dedicated to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future.

Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Surat via video conferencing, PM Modi recalled that in a few days’ time, India is completing 75 years of its independence and said that all of us are preparing for this historic Independence Day as the Tricolour is hoisted in every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

“From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India,” he said. (Agencies)