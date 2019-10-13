PM dares Oppn to say they will reverse Centre decisions on J&K

‘Situation will be normal in 4 months’

Pak wants to disturb peace in State

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent out an open challenge to the Opposition parties to announce in their elections manifesto, if they have courage, that they will bring back Articles 370 and 35-A which were abrogated by the Central Government in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and assured that the State which faced abnormal conditions for 40 years, will be normal in four months.

“If you have the courage, say openly that you will reverse August 5 decision. Otherwise stop shedding crocodile tears,” the Prime Minister said targeting the Opposition at an election rally at Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

This is for the first time since the Central Government scrapped special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5 that the Prime Minister has openly challenged the opposition parties to announce that they would reverse the decision.

“Do they have courage to bring back Articles 370 and 35-A? Will you allow them to do so? Will India allow them? Will their political career survive if they dare to? If they try, the country will never accept,” Modi said, adding this (abrogation of the twin Articles) was the BJP’s promise and commitment and they did what they had promised.

“If you dare, take a clear stance and come forward,” he said and charged the Opposition parties with only shedding crocodile tears on the issue.

Modi targeted the Oppositions for taking stand on the Central Government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, which were diametrically opposite to wishes and aspirations of the people of country.

“It seems they (the Opposition parties) have been toeing the language of neighbouring country,” he said without naming the Congress and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister declared that within four months conditions will be normal in Jammu and Kashmir which were abnormal for the last 40 years.

Again without naming Pakistan, Modi said the neighbour has “bad eye” on Jammu and Kashmir and it was trying to disturb peace and trigger bloodbath in the State but declared that the Government has taken all preventive and precautionary steps to maintain normal conditions.

“Only two types of ideologies—terrorism and separatism–were allowed to flourish in Kashmir,” he said, adding that for them Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are not just piece of land but crown of India.

The Prime Minister said the poor people, women and Dalits had no hopes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As well celebrate the Valmiki Jayanti today; the Valmiki brothers had no human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, we have embraced them and given them all rights,” Modi said.

“Today, I can say bowing before Bhagwan Valmiki that I have the fortune of embracing those brothers,” he said.

He added that the BJP and NDA Governments took the major decision on abrogation of Article 370, even thinking of which was considered impossible earlier. The decision was taken keeping in view the wishes and aspirations of the people, he asserted.

Modi said there was “no difference” between what the BJP-led Government preached and practised.

He also hit out at the opposition over the issue of banning triple talaq, alleging they tried to see Muslim sisters did not get justice.

“But, I kept the promise made to Muslim mothers and sisters,” he said, and also challenged the opposition “to bring back the practice of triple talaq”.