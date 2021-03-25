Pierce Brosnan boards Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Black Adam’

Los Angeles, Mar 25: Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the latest addition to the cast of Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” movie.

The antihero film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s “Shazam!” that featured actor Zachary Levi.

Johnson is playing the titular part in the movie, which will be directed by his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Brosnan, 67, has been cast in the role of Dr Fate, a member of Justice Society, Johnson said in a post on Instagram.

“Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing DR. FATE. I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change…” the actor said.

The movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia. (PTI)