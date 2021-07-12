Physically challenged Sarvjeet shines in 12th class exams

Scores 97% marks, 10th position in Jammu province

JAMMU: Board Exams have always been regarded as test of students learning abilities with an opportunity to weigh their competence in academic sphere.

For annual exams particularly, few students remain attached with their books, make good notes, finding fool proof revision techniques and ace the actual exams. For others it’s a period of more confinement and less outings.

Although the level of intelligence and learning skills of students come in play to score big on occasions like board exams but handful of others face challenges which are more difficult than exams. One such example is of Sarvjeet, who has overcome his physical disability to excel in exam with his strong determination and self-belief.

Sarvjeet, a student of Vir Savarkar Higher Secondary School, Basohli town is born with deformities of fingers on both hands and feet. He is eldest of two siblings born to Chowkidar father and Craft Teacher mother, both serving as daily wagers in ITI Basohli. But 85% physical disability could not stop Sarvjeet from scoring 97% marks in Class 12th in Humanities (Arts stream) with the distinction of standing at position in Jammu province.

With his unparallel commitment, Sarvjeet has mastered the art of writing clean and clear even by holding pen with the grip of two hands.

Crediting his success to a regular study regime, timely revision coupled with constant support of parents. Sarvjeet said his teachers and staff of the school also contributed to his success.

Sarvjeet now want to become a IAS or JKAS officer to serve people and also do something for physically challenged persons to make their life a little comfortable.