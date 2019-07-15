PHE daily wagers continue fast unto death

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 14: The PHE daily wagers and CP workers continue their strike in support of their long pending demands and four members of the Union sat on fast unto death in support of their demands today.

The four members of PHE daily wagers continue hunger strike since last five days after being fed up of fake promises of Department to release the pending salary of five years and issuing regularization orders in their favour.

The condition of one of the members got serious and was shifted to hospital by police during last night. The district president, Shiv Narayan Singh criticized the attitude of State Government and PHE Department for giving step motherly treatment to poor workers who are living hand to mouth without salary . He said that they will continue the fast unto death till the fulfillment of their genuine demands for which they are fighting since last one year.