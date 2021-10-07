Petrol price above ₹103 in Delhi as fuel prices hiked for third straight day

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Petrol and diesel prices surged to record all all-time high levels across the metro cities on Thursday.

In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol price was increased by 29 paise, as it touched Rs 109.25 for a litre while the diesel spiked by 38 paise to cost Rs 99.55 per litre.

After a 30 paise hike, petrol now costs Rs 103.24 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price stands at Rs 91.77 per litre, after a spike of 35 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.94 per litre, up 29 paise, and diesel at Rs 94.88 per litre as it was increased by 35 paise while the petrol price now stands at Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai, up 26 paise, and diesel was hiked by 33 paise to cost Rs 95.26 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

Meanwhile, the petroleum companies have hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15.

Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

Earlier on October 1, petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50. (Agencies)