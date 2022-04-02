Petrol, Diesel Prices Up 80 Paise, Total Hike ₹ 7.20 In Last 12 Days

New Delhi, Apr 2: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to ₹ 7.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹ 102.61 per litre as against ₹ 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 93.07 per litre to ₹ 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹ 7.20 per litre. (Agencies)