Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch Fresh Highs; Petrol Nears ₹ 100 In Delhi

NEW DELI: Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metro cities on Monday, July 5, according to data released by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices are inching towards the century mark; the prices were hiked by 35 paise from ₹ 99.51 per litre to ₹ 99.86 per litre. Diesel prices were however constant at ₹ 89.36 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by 24 paise from ₹ 105.58 per litre to ₹ 105.92 per litre.

This is the third fuel price hike in July, according to the information provided by the state-run oil refiner. The prices were hiked 16 times in June. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 99.86 89.36 Mumbai 105.92 96.91 Chennai 100.75 93.91 Kolkata 99.84 92.27

The state-run oil marketing companies – Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. (AGENCY)