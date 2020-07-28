People trapped in flash floods Phulle nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 28: A large number of people along with their vehicles were trapped in hilly area of Pantheen in Samba district today after the flash floods lashed Phulle nallah this evening and inundated its banks.

The people travelling on four wheelers, two wheelers and trucks or any other mode of transport got stuck at Pantheon for a long time as the nallah was in spate and crossing it was totally risky.

As per reports the people along with their vehicles remained trapped till late night as water level did not recede in the nallah.

The people of the area accuse the authorities of R&B for their failure in intensifying the construction work of the bridge over the nallah which has been cause of the problem especially in the Monsoon and during heavy rains.

They said crossing the nallah when in spate is a severe risk but the authorities are not bothered for the same as the work on the bridge is going at a snail’s pace. The people demanded that the construction work on the bridge be intensified so that people are not put to risk in future.