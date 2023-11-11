People From PoJK To Hold Conference In Geneva: Ajatshatru Singh

JAMMU, Nov 11: BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, on Saturday said people from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are going to organise a conference in Geneva in March to highlight their plight.

Talking to reporters here on his return from London, where he celebrated Jammu and Kashmir’s accession day on October 26 as a special invitee to the UK Parliament’s House of Commons, he said he met a large number of people from PoJK there.

Ajatshatru Singh said the PoJK delegates he met in London were mostly “living on foreign soil” and were hopeful of a positive outcome of the upcoming conference.

“They (people from PoJK) are holding a major conference in March in Geneva, where the UN office is located, to inform the world community about their sufferings…,” he said.

During the accession day celebrations, he said there was a roundtable conference and its participants were of the view that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was full and final.

“Kashmiri Pandits were also part of the programme and a book on their migration from the Kashmir Valley over 30 years ago was also released,” Ajatshatru Singh said. (Agencies)