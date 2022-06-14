Peace will prevail soon in Kashmir: Nisith Pramanik

SRINAGAR, June 14: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said that peace will prevail very soon in the Kashmir Valley and the security of every citizen will be ensured.

Like in every part of India where peace and prosperity prevails, similarly peace and tranquility will prevail very soon in the Kashmir Valley, Pramanik told the media on the sidelines of the opening of an indoor stadium in Baramulla district.

I am sure that the security of every citizen will be ensured and all measures are being taken in the right direction… I am saying with full confidence that peace and tranquility will prevail in the Kashmir Valley very soon and for that all necessary measures are being utilized.”

He praised the Khelo India Youth Games cyclist gold medalist Adil Altaf for creating history by winning the 70 km race at Panchkula. (AGENCIES)