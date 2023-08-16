Peace In Every Household, People Together Create Happy J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said peace and happiness have arrived in every household with the togetherness of people creating a happy Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion of the 77th Independence day function at Bakshi Stadium here, after unfurling the Tri-colour, the Lieutenant Governor said “It is indeed Amrit Kaal of Jammu Kashmir and a new dawn of peace and prosperity for all the citizens”.

“Peace and happiness have now arrived in every household and together we have created a happy Jammu Kashmir and a brighter future for the young generation”, Lieutenant Governor said.

He said today Jammu and Kashmir is recognised for its change that took place four years ago and the peaceful atmosphere.

He said the administration is trying its best to ensure a common person lives a life of his choice and without any pressure or worry.

“When I joined Jammu and Kashmir as Lieutenant Governor, three years ago, I didn’t make any promises and instead stated that I have come to fulfill promises,” LG Said.

He said his administration is trying to see a smile on the face of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are committed to make J&K of peace, prosperity and development. Today, new roads, rail lines, new power projects, airport terminals, cinema halls, river fronts are coming up while much more is in the offing,” he said, adding that the administration is working to shape the future of 1.30 Cr people of J&K.

He said security forces are working hard to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its ecosystem. “Terror supported by the neighbouring country acted as a Cancer for the society. We are committed to make J&K a terror free place,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said this year, so far 1.27 Cr tourists including foreigners visited J&K including a significant number of foreigners as well.

He said: “This year we have witnessed a 59 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals”.

“I am sure that negative travel advisories imposed on J&K by some countries will be lifted shortly,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

This year’s successful G-20 summit helped give Jammu and Kashmir a global push. The participants of 27 countries in the G-20 tourism working group meeting held in May in Srinagar, left with a positive message, the LG said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is being recognised as a place of peace and nature’s beauty”, he said adding “this year’s Amarnath Yatra didn’t not only attract the devotees from the country but also foreign pilgrims as well”.

He said Jammu and Kashmir witnesses 20 lakh e-transactions every day making it one of the digitally transformed places. He said “Azaadi Ka AmritKal” that will happen in 2047, J&K will be counted as one of the country’s best and progressive place.

A three-tier security arrangement was put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar and its adjoining areas. (AGENCIES)