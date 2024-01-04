Paytm signs MoU with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 : Paytm on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, to enable Nagar Nigam facilities with mobile payments using Paytm pioneered QR code, Soundbox and Card machines.

This is aimed at providing seamless mobile payment services during the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the city.

With this, the company will enable mobile payments at various departments in collaboration with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam.

Through this MoU, the company will also deploy Paytm card machines at cash collection centers under State Nagar Nigam departments.

This MoU was signed in presence of Shri Girish Pati Tripathi, Honorable Mayor, Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. The company is taking mobile payments far and wide, driving financial inclusion across the country.

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer – Payments, Paytm, said, “Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Ram Mandir, Paytm is thrilled to collaborate with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to ensure convenient and secure digital/mobile payment solutions for the millions of devotees visiting the sacred city.

Paytm’s partnership with city’s Nagar Nigam reflects our commitment to supporting the local community and working in tandem with government initiatives.”

Girish Pati Tripathi, Mayor, Ayodhya Nagar Nigam said, “As Ayodhya prepares to welcome millions of devotees for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, we are pleased to partner with Paytm to ensure a smooth and efficient digital payment experience. We look forward to a successful partnership with Paytm in enhancing the overall convenience and digital infrastructure in Ayodhya.”

Paytm continues to strengthen its leadership in in-store payments, with more than 92 Lakh Paytm pioneered devices such as Soundbox, Card Machines, etc in the quarter ending Sep 2023. (UNI)