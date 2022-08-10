Partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Aug 10: Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours and the MeT department on Wednesday said that partly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places is likely to happen.

“Partly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Jammu had 24.5, Katra 21.8, Batote 18, Banihal 17.4 and Bhaderwah 17 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 19.7, Pahalgam 16 and Gulmarg 12.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 16.5, Leh 12.5 and Kargil 16.2 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)