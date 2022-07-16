Pakistani Woman Crosses LoC, Apprehended By Indian Army In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, July 16: The Indian Army on Friday nabbed a Pakistani woman from the Chakan-Da-Bagh area of Poonch after she reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC). The woman was identified as Rozina (49), daughter of Mohd Ayoub and resident of Feroz Banda, Islamabad. She was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police for further investigation.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan along the Line of Control by laying an ambush after the suspected movement in the Sarla area of Poonch LoC. (Agencies)