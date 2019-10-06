Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB and LoC in J-K

JAMMU: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the International border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which took place along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, along the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district and Nowshera and Laam in Rajouri district, the officials said. (AGENCIES)