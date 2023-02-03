Pakistan-Sponsored Elements Targeting Innocents To Disturb Communal Harmony In J&K: J&K Top Cop

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Feb 3: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said Pakistan through its sponsored elements is targeting innocent people to disturb the brotherhood and communal harmony prevailing in the Union territory, and issued directions for taking stringent actions against terrorists and the terror ecosystem.

He said the safety of the public has been and will continue to be the top priority of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“We have to be more cautious and alert to avoid any harm to the public order,” the director general of police (DGP) said, chairing a high-level meeting to review the security scenario in the border district of Rajouri.

Accompanied by Special Director General CID R R Swain and Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, the police chief visited Rajouri where terrorists killed seven villagers and injured 14 others in an attack in Dhangri village early last month.

He asked the officers to put in sincere efforts for tracking down the elements involved in the Dhangri case and ensure justice to the victims.

“Pakistan through its sponsored elements is targeting innocent people to harm the brotherhood and communal harmony of the Union territory,” Singh said, issuing directions for alertness on borders as also in the hinterland to foil evil intentions of Pakistan and its agencies.

The DGP directed for increasing anti-terror operations to track down hiding terrorists and their modules.

He stressed on identifying over ground workers and accomplices providing any sort of support for terror activities and directed for stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti-national activities.

He also directed for strengthening the security grids by activating checking points on different routes to track the movements of terrorists and their supporters.

The DGP also stressed for devising and executing a proper area domination plan.

“Pakistan, after witnessing a massive dent on its sponsored terrorism in J&K, is now supplying drugs to target the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding like terrorism there must be zero tolerance for narcotics and narco-terror trade as both are equally dangerous for the people.

He stressed on utilizing village defence guards more efficiently, adding that their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional station house officers.

The police chief once again directed for taking serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means.

He has directed the officers to sensitize and advise their subordinate officers/officials to be fair in their conduct, adding that any act of misconduct must be seen with utmost seriousness.

The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the progress of investigation in the Dhangri terror attack.

He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area as well as vigilance, a police spokesman said.