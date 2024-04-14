Pakistan | Sarabjit Singh’s Killer Amir Sarfaraz Shot Dead By Unknown Men In Lahore

LAHORE, Apr 14: The killer of Indian national Sarbajit Singh has been killed in Pakistan. Singh, who was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail, died in 2013 after he was attacked with bricks, sharp metal sheets, iron rods, and blades. Amir Sarfaraz, who was considered the don of Lahore, was said to be behind the attack on the directions of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. Amir Sarfaraz was shot dead today by unknown men in Lahore.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

In December 2018, a Pakistani court acquitted two prime suspects – Amir Sarfraz alias Tamba and Mudassar – in the murder case of Sarabjit Singh, citing a “lack of evidence” against them.

The Lahore Sessions Court announced its verdict after all witnesses turned hostile. “Not a single witness testified in the court against both the suspects. The court acquitted them for lack of evidence against them,” an official said.

Amir and Mudassar, two Pakistani death row prisoners, attacked Singh, 49, in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 resulting in his death.