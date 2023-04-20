Pakistan Drone Spotted Near International Border In Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Apr 20: Border Security Force personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, officials said on Thursday.

The drone spotted at the Bhariyal village post of the BSF, was observed flying inside Indian territory for five minutes before it was intercepted with illumination bombs.

“The drone kept flying inside the Indian border for 5 minutes, during which 3 rounds of firing were done by BSF and an Ilu bomb was also fired, after which the drone flew back to Pakistan,” BSF said.

In a similar incident, BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in the Amritsar district of the State and recovered packets of narcotics, an official statement said on April 16.

The incident took place on April 15 at around 8.22 pm when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory. (AGENCIES)