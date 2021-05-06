Pakistan back at ceasefire violations

How could it not do this time too against its commitment and any understanding, agreement or even a treaty entered into with India, Pakistan yet again resorted to ceasefire violations. Whether it be an agreement signed in the year 2003 or the new one this year, Pakistan habitually cannot abide by and adhere to provisions of any understanding, agreement etc. Contrary to the expectations, the same was blatantly violated, for the first time since February 25 when the two countries signed an agreement to maintain peace and status-quo on the borders, by opening unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers along the Samba border in Jammu region. Though there were no casualties, yet the intention to open firing quite ahead of the fencing, on a patrolling unit of the BSF, defeats the intent and the purpose of such agreements. While immediately the response from the other side was not known, it is, however, expected that Pakistan shall value the necessity of maintaining calm and peace along the borders in its own interests. India, has record of honouring all such agreements and never unilaterally undermine the utility of such agreements