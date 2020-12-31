Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera, India retaliates

JAMMU : Pakistan troops on Thursday violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 1515 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in District Rajouri.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the firing, he added.

(AGENCIES)