Pak violates ceasefire

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Pakistan army today again violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) at Qasba and Kerni villages in Poonch sector targeting forward posts of the troops and civilian locations.

Pakistan army fired few mortar shells and resorted to firing around 9 am today. The Indian side retaliated.

There was no report of any casualties or damages on the Indian side in Pakistan firing, sources said.

Some of the mortar shells, fired by the Pakistan army, landed in civilian locations but exploded harmlessly.