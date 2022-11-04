Pak trying to divert attention of people from internal turmoil: Army

Calibrated support to terrorism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Asserting that Pakistan’s calibrated support to terrorism is aimed at diverting the attention of its people from the “ongoing turmoil” in that country, a senior Army officer today said the security forces continue to remain alert on the Line of Control (LoC) to counter any attempt to disturb the peace in the region.

The officer said the security forces successfully thwarted a major infiltration bid in Poonch sector yesterday and defeated the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country to vitiate the atmosphere in Poonch and Rajouri.

“Pakistan’s calibrated support to terrorism continues with an aim to divert the attention of its people from the ongoing internal turmoil and target communal harmony in Poonch and Rajouri sectors,” the Army said in a press statement issued in Rajouri.

The security forces continue to remain alert on the LoC to counter any attempt by inimical forces to disturb the peace and harmony in the region, the officer said.

Giving details about yesterday’s infiltration bid, Poonch Army Brigade commander Brigadier Rajesh Bisht told reporters in Rajouri that at around 9:30 am, the troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector noticed suspicious movements of three infiltrators, who were wearing Pathani suits and trying to sneak across the LoC in the Nakarkote area.

“When the infiltrators were challenged by our troops, they opened fire,” the officer said.

In the ensuing gun battle, all three militants were eliminated. The troops subsequently found the body of one of the ultras, he said.

The bodies of the two other militants were taken away by the residents of villages in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) on carts, he added.

“As the operation progressed towards the LoC, a weapon with bullet marks and numerous other war-like stores were recovered and a blood trail was also seen, leading towards the LoC,” Brigadier Bisht said.

Two AK-74 rifles with four magazines and 43 rounds, one Chinese pistol with seven rounds and a magazine, one Claymore mine along with cables and a battery, one SMG magazine, a bag, a pouch, combat colours, a packet of Gold Cup cigarettes made in Pakistan along with a lighter and a small packet of a contraband substance (likely for self-consumption) were seized during the search operation, he said.

A major terror plot was foiled by the Army with killing of three militants and recoveries of arms and ammunition from their possession which would have been used for terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri or the Kashmir valley, yesterday.

The militant outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF) have been making attempts to revive militancy in the parts of Jammu region especially the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and erstwhile Doda district.