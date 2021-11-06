Over 107.92 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

New Delhi, Nov 6: India has administered over 107.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

As per the ministry, 1,07,92,19,546 vaccines doses have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,929 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload stands at 1,46,950 the lowest in 255 days.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.43 per cent, lowest since March 2020.

With 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country have been increased to 3,37,37,468. The recovery rate is currently at 98.23 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.35 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 33 days and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.27 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 43 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,10,783 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests conducted in the country to 61,39,65,751. (Agencies)