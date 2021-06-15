Over 26.69 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI : The Central government has provided more than 26.69 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories and they will get more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses in the next three days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

“More than 26.69 crores (26,69,14,930) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,67,21,069 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today),” it said.

The ministry further said that 1,05,61,861 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States and UTs within the next three days.

According to the health ministry, India has so far administered 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021. (AGENCY)