Opposition to ST Status to Pahari ethnic group

Ronik Sharma

The Pahari ethnic group has been demanding Schedule Tribe recognition for the last four decades, and the Central Government is getting ready to fulfil its genuine demand. Since a long time ago, the Pahari ethnic group has been fighting against this discrimination and making this sincere demand.While other categories with comparable traits were given Schedule Tribe status, the Pahari ethnic group was overlooked despite common ethnic characteristics, socio-economic backwardness, ethnic identifications, periodic migrations, etc.

The wellbeing of each and every individual living in the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir is a top priority for the Central Government and to settle all the social issues and problems that have not been redressed for so many decades in the erstwhile State. Following the reorganisation of the erstwhile State policymakers and think tank organisations working on Jammu and Kashmir affairs have not only exposed Pakistan globally for many things but also shown the truth on a global scale that Pakistan was the source of the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmir-focused politicians had only exacerbated divisions among the populace over the Social issues, problem and other welfare issues.

The historical actions performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given the Pahari ethnic group complete faith that he will soon keep the promise he made to them from the Red Fort ramparts in Delhi.The central government faced numerous difficulties and situations where its top priorities were to care for each individual and find solutions to all the troubles and problems that Jammu and Kashmir residents had been dealing with because of the discriminatory articles i.e article 370 and 35 A for so many years.This discrimination degraded the former State of Jammu and Kashmir to nothing more than backwardness. These days, the self-described “leaders” of a certain community are agitating everywhere, and they are lobbying, especially before the Central Government, to prevent the Pahari ethnic group from receiving schedule tribe status.

They are contacting various authorities, particularly the central government. After the removal of both discriminatory articles, 370 and 35A, we are all aware of how deeply worried the Union Territory administration is about the situation facing the Pahari ethnic group.The predicament of the Pahari ethnic group is of great concern to the Union territory as well as Central Government.

These demonstrations and opposition are only directed at the Justice G.D. Sharma Commission report on Socially and Backward Classes’ recommendation that the Pahari ethnic group and its population, which is dispersed across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir but primarily in the Rajouri and Poonch regions, be given Schedule Tribe (ST) status.

In a recent development during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister of India hinted that the Justice G.D. Sharma (Retd.) Commission had recommended the reservation for the community, and it would be granted soon once administrative official formalities are finally completed, at a rally during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Following this rally, the ‘opposition leaders’ of a certain community are opposing and calling into question the impartiality of the Justice G.D. Sharma (Retired) Commission recommendations. In order to look into the problems and issues pertaining to socially and educationally backward classes, Schedule Tribes, and Schedule Castes, this Commission was founded in March 2020 and is made up of three members, led by a retired Justice Sharma.The recommendations of Justice G.D. Sharma are supported by research, investigation, probing, historical evidence, and everything else necessary to grant a community Schedule Tribe status.They are not based on whims and fancies.Those who oppose it are acting to sabotage the recommendation process.

Such opposition leaders of a particular communities have made it clear in the open and even in front of the media that they are against the Pahari ethnic group receiving benefits as a Schedule Tribe, and they are fostering growing concerns among the populace that the Pahari ethnic group, with the support of the Central Government, will weaken the Schedule Tribe status, just as it was granted to the Gujjars and Bakkerwal communities. Additionally, they are attempting to exacerbate divisions and rifts among Gujjars, Bakkerwals, and Paharis, which sends a wrong message and exploits the innocent people.

The country’s Home Minister has already confirmed that no one would take away their rights, and there won’t be any circumstances that would undermine your Schedule Tribe status, which was already awarded in the 1990s. Even after receiving such guarantees, such fringe elements and their groups inciting animosity and violence must be publicly exposed and prevented from carrying out such anti-social acts that directly conflict with the objectives of the Union Territory administration as well as with the Central Government.

The Kashmir-based politicians in the former State of Jammu and Kashmir only ruled the innocent masses into darkness, pitted Hindus against Muslims, and divided the communities for their political interests. As a result of the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Government is now attempting to unite the communities as a whole. Even though there is a tonne of evidence that the Pahari ethnic group has been socioeconomically backward and underrepresented for a very long time, numerous studies have occasionally been carried out, and a variety of recommendations have also been made for granting the Pahari ethnic group Schedule Tribe status. Prime Minister as well as Home Minister of India both have a clear vision for the future and believe that giving the Pahari ethnic group Schedule Tribe status will be in their country’s best interests.Its opposition is similar to opposing the prime minister’s catchphrase, “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas.” Let’s hope and watch to see how the Central

Government handles this delicate issue with its mature and progressive approach.