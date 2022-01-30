OPD block at AIIMS Jammu to become operational soon, MBBS classes to commence from June: Jitendra Singh

Samba, Jan 30: Union Minister Jitendra Singh during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu on Saturday to inspect the upcoming new blocks, said that the OPD block would soon be made operational while the MBBS classes would commence from June.

“AIIMS Jammu is one of the biggest projects being constructed in the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu. The AIIMS’ OPD block will be operational soon and the second batch of MBBS classes will begin in June,” said Singh. The MBBS classes for the first batch are right now going on in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

The Union Minister also informed that the construction work for the six-storey news AIIMS building would be completed by next year.

“Work is going on in AIIMS Jammu which is likely to be completed in the next one year,” said Singh.

Singh said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Medicine is important for future healthcare. He also signed an MoU between AIIMS Jammu and CSIR-IIIM Jammu for close scientific collaboration.

“Future focus is on Digital and Artificial Intelligence-based medical treatment. We will establish an Artificial Intelligence-based medical centre here which will be one of the firsts in North India,” added the Union Minister. (Agencies)