Op Trinetra 2 | Four Pak Terrorists Killed, Arms With China, Pak Marking Found In J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, July 18: In a major success, the joint team of Army, Police and other security agencies on Tuesday neutralised four terrorists during Operation Trinetra-2 in Surankote belt of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, China and Pakistan made arms were also seized from the encounter site.

“The elimination of four foreign terrorists, has once again demonstrated the resolve of the Indian Security apparatus, particularly the Indian Army in maintaining stability, prosperity and progress in the region,” Commander, 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier M P Singh told reporters in Poonch.

He was flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinay Sharma.

Brigadier Singh said that the Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months as part of Op Trinetra.

“As part of the same, on July 16, input was received about movement of unidentified persons in the general area of Sindhrah-Bachianwali and Maidana. Accordingly, the area was cordoned and on July 17 specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near villages Sindarah of Surankote Tehsil, District Poonch was received,” he added.

The Commander said that based on intelligence, Indian Army and Special Operations Group of Jammu Kashmir Police, further launched a specific cordon and search operation of the area.

“After establishing an effective cordon, the troops commenced their search and approached Village Sindrah. Four terrorists, who had taken shelter in the forest near the village, opened indiscriminate fire on the approaching troops. Their fire was promptly retaliated, and the terrorists were pinned down in the area,” he said.

The Brigadier added that the cordon was then readjusted to deny any escape to the terrorists while Special Forces were also inducted, to augment the ops.

“The terrorists making use of the terrain, forest foliage and inclement weather kept opening fire onto our troops, in a desperate attempt to break the cordon,” he added and said that in a display of excellent junior leadership and coordination, between Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police, own troops displayed superior tactical acumen in retaliating to the terrorists fire in a controlled manner, while pinning them down, in the given area.

“The intermittent fire between terrorists and their own troops continued till about 0530 hours. However, the troops in cordon, continued to be on the highest alert, to prevent the trapped terrorist from escaping,” said the Army officer.

He said that on Tuesday morning, a detailed search of the area was carried out and it resulted in the recovery of large quantities of arms and ammunition consisting of four AK series Rifles with eight Magazines and 196 rounds. Two 9 mm Pistols with three magazines and 24 rounds were also recovered.

“The bodies of the four neutralised terrorists were also found in the area. I also wish to bring out the AKs found with the terrorists with Chinese markings and Pistols with Pakistan markings,” said the top Army officer.

The presence of such heavily armed terrorists in hinterland is indicative of attempts to destabilise the region, and if not neutralised in time, these terrorists could have carried out major terrorist initiated incidents, in coming days, he stated.

He said that the joint action by Indian army and Jammu Kashmir Police has resulted in saving the lives and contributed towards maintaining peace in the region, adding, “the relentless efforts by security forces in the past few months have started to give results.”

“The Indian Army, along with JKP, and the other Sister Agencies will continue their ops with renewed vigour, to flush out the remaining terrorists, operation in the area and the recent contacts on the Line of Control, particularly, if we see what happened in Sarla and Naushera Sector, allude a bigger game plan of spreading instability in the region,” he said.

“This operation is a hallmark of cooperation between all the intelligence agencies and specially the police, with the Indian Army, who spearheaded this operation. I will be doing injustice, if I do not mention, the cooperation and support provided by the awaam, in this endeavour, which speaks volumes of their belief, in our Nation,” said the Brigadier. (Agencies)