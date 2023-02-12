Only double-engine BJP Govt can protect Tripura : Shah

CHANDIPUR (Agartala), Feb 12:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Tripura is faced with the “triple trouble” of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections, and only a double-engine BJP Government can protect the state from it.

Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the Chief Ministerial face to “dupe” people.

“If you want to be rescued from this ‘triple trouble’, vote for the double-engine BJP Government,” Shah told a tally here in Unakoti district.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

At another rally in Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, the home minister said voting for the “triple trouble” of Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha will pave the way for the return of ‘jungle raj’ in Tripura.

“The Congress and Left regimes in Tripura were marked with multiple scams. The BJP Government has ensured all-round development of the state in the last five years,” Shah said.

Mocking the Congress and the Left, the Union minister said there is no trace of the Communists across the world today, while the Congress has met with a similar fate in the country. (PTI)