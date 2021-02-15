One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Monday informed that one way traffic from Srinagar shall be allowed towards Jammu on the Srinagar- Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0700 hours to 1100 hours from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.

The HMVs, the Traffic Police communiqué said, shall be allowed from Zig Qazigund after tail of up traffic crosses Jawahar tunnel.

No vehicle including those carrying livestock and perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction, it said.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion.