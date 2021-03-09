One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Tuesday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with that in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0700 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 0800 to 1300 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

As per the communique, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers shall be allowed from Nashree and Ramban towards Srinagar after the tail of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs)

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.