J&K police detains one in weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal

JAMMU, Oct 12: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested one youth from Anantnag in connection with recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a night vision and three magazines allegedly dropped by a drone at Phallian Mandal in Jammu on October 2.

“Irfan Ahmed Bhat son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Ananatag has been arrested in connection with the case,”SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said. The youth was arrested from Anantnag.

He claimed that the youth was touch with “Pak handler” is affiliated with Lashker-e-Toba militant outfit.

He said that a case was stands lodged in police station Satwari Jammu. (Agencies)