One more ITBP personnel dies in Pahalgam bus accident

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: One more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died on Monday night in the Pahalgam bus accident. He is the eighth personnel to die after a bus carrying 39 personnel fell into a river in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on August 16.

The deceased personnel was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nandan Singh of the 4th Battalion. He was admitted to the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar with critical injuries following the accident.

The bus had allegedly skidded off the road at Zig Morh Frislan, Chandanwari and fell into a river. More than 30 are being treated in different hospitals, said ITBP officials.

Earlier, the ITBP set up a court of inquiry to probe the reasons behind the accident. (AGENCIES)