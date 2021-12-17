One killed, two injured as car overturns in J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Dec 17: A 19-year old youth from Bhaderwah area of J&K’s Doda district died while two others were injured after the car they were on board overturned at Bhagu Nala Batote in Ramban district on Friday.

As per a police official from Police Station Batote, the accident took place near Gurudwara Bhagu Nala Batote at about 07:30 hrs this morning when the car bearing registration number JK 06 8771 was on its way from Bhaderwah to Jammu.

In the accident, one Vikas Kumar son of Sanjay Kumar, 19, a resident of Bhaderwah died on the spot and two others were injured and have been shifted to CHC Batote for further treatment.

The injured have been identified as Rahul Anand son of Dhuni Chand, 27 and Shiv Prakash, 22, son of Dhuni Chand-both residents of Bhaderwah. (Agencies)