One killed, one injured in Ramban road mishap

JAMMU, August 12: One person was killed and another injured when a car they were travelling in, met with an accident in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, P D Nitya here said that a car on way from Jammu towards Srinagar, this afternoon met with an accident near Tulbagh Shabanbas and rolled down approximately 200 feet into the nallah.

The driver of the car identified as Amir Zargar of Gulabagh, Srinagar had died in the mishap while another passenger identified as Faisal Mehraj of Rainawari, Srinagar suffered injuries and have been hospitalised at Sub District Hospital, Banihal and his condition is stated to be stable.

“The case has been registered and investigation taken up,” said the SSP. (Agencies)