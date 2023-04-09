One Intruder Shot Dead, Two Others Captured Near LoC In Poonch

JAMMU, Apr 10: Indian Army troops shot dead one intruder and captured two others alive and successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources on Sunday said that Army troops foiled an infiltration bid and shot dead one intruder and captured two of them out of which, one is injured.

“They were residents of PoJK and suspected to be smuggling narcotics,” they added and said that no weapon was recovered from their possession but the matter is being investigated.

Earlier defence sources said that on the intervening night of April 8-9, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector, detected some suspicious movement of a group individuals.

“The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence,” said the spokesman. On being intercepted, they added that in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been recovered.

“A cordon of the area has been established and search operation is still in progress,” said the spokesman. (AGENCIES)