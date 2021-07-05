Grenade hurled near DPL Doda, cop among 2 injured

DODA: Panic gripped on Monday afternoon when some unidentified persons hurled a grenade outside District Police Lines leaving one policeman and a civilian injured in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming the attack, a senior police officer said, “some unknown persons lobbed a grenade outside DPL this afternoon.”

He said that two persons including constable of special operation group and a civilian have suffered minor injuries.

“The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the entire area was cordoned off and searches were launched,” he said. (AGENCY)