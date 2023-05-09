One Dead, Four Injured In Road Accident In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda

SRINAGAR: A woman lost her life, and four others were injured in a road accident in Doda district of Jammu division.

According to a police officer, the accident occurred at Pull Doda when a Celerio car bearing registration no. JK 06 1453 met with an accident on Satwas road.

Among the five injured persons, Payal Devi, wife of Sandeep Singh, died before reaching the hospital.

The other injured individuals have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Santosha Devi (wife of Vicky, resident of Jammu), Arundeep Rakwal (son of Rajinder Singh, resident of Satwas), and Prayanshi Devi (daughter of Sandeep Singh, resident of Satwas). All have been shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, as per officials.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.