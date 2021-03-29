On Line Registration System in GMC, AHs to start soon

Dr Sudhan reviews progress

JAMMU: Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Jammu today chaired a meeting regarding the roll out of On Line Registration System (ORS) and Implementation of Hospital Information Management System (e-Hospital).

The Principal impressed upon to start online registration for Out Patient Department (OPD), In Patient Department (IPD) and discharge, soon in the GMC and associated hospitals in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

It was appraised that in various departments basic infrastructure is being developed to start online OPD.

PMC directed the Medical Superintendents of GMC and Associated hospitals to give a detail report regarding requirements to start ORS and e-hospital system in GMC Jammu.

Dr. Sudhan emphasised to complete the E-hospital initiative in a phased manner so that there would be no problem in its implementation. She asked the IT team from J&K E- Governance Agency (JKEGA), Department of Information Technology to assess the GMC and AHs separately. She also emphasized on Digitisation of Medical records, E-labs, Human Resource Management, Cashless Transactions and user friendly E- solutions.

Other key points like project timeline, requirement of no. of operating units etc were also discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that under National Digital Health Mission’ program of Government of India, e- Hospitals will provide various online services to the patients such as onlilne OPD appointment, viewing of lab reports, status of availability of blood in blood banks etc. The same is being planned to be rolled out in GMC and AHs Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Administrator GMC & AH; Medical Superintendents, SMGS/ GMCH/ CDH, PSY/ SSH, Dy. Director Planning, GMC Jammu and others.