Omar To Centre: Don’t Treat J&K People In A Step-Motherly Manner

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday urged the Government not to mete out step-motherly treatment the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the bail granted to Army Captain Bhoopendra Singh by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT). Omar told mediapersons on the sidelines of a public rally in South Kashmir that those adjudged responsible for the murder of people should not get bail so easily.

The Army officer was found guilty of killing three men in a “staged” encounter in South Kashmir in July 2020, and was granted bail on November 9.

“Don’t let the people think that their blood is so cheap”, Omar said while lamenting the State and Central Government’s stances on the issue.

In reply to another question, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said the BJP has only been betraying the people of J&K in the name of elections, unemployment, development, electricity and other things.

“Except lies, they have not given anything to the people”, the NC vice president said and added “the power crisis is worse today and even when the Government claims cores of funds are being spent”.

He said, “What is the reason that they are not even improving the electricity supply?”

“Such power crisis was not even seen during our tenure,” he claimed. (Agencies)