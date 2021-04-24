OGW arrested, arms & ammunition recovered in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of a militant outfit and recovered arms and ammunition in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said on Saturday.

On a tip-off, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation arrested an OGW in Kupwara.

Arms and ammunition, including ten grenades, one pistol and two magazines were also recovered from his possession, they said.

Further investigation has been taken up, they added. (agencies)